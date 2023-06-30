First Alert Forecast: Code Orange Air Quality Friday

BALTIMORE--Today we have a Code Orange air quality alert in effect. Although our air quality will be slightly better than yesterday limit your time outdoors is you are not healthy.

The worst of our air quality will be at the start of the day with slight improvement later on.

Many of you will be waking up to yet another round of hazy air from the Canadian wildfires 💨



Air quality remains poor this morning, so be mindful about how much time you spend outside today.



We're live on air with first alert weather updates for you @wjz — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) June 30, 2023

his type of air quality will mainly impact unhealthy and sensitive groups, which should limit their time outdoors. The southerly winds should help diffuse some of the smoke.

As we move through this day we will have hazy sun with a high of 89 degrees. It will also be humid. Rain chances are very slight and that 20% chance does not enter the forecast until after dinner,

As we move through the weekend the rain chances will increase though no day appears to be a washout.

Tomorrow only a chance of isolated showers. Sunday some PM thunderstorms. Temperatrues through the wekend will remain near 90 degrees, and humid.