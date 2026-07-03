City warns against illegal fireworks as Baltimore adjusts 4th of July plans for safety

The heat and humidity have changed some Baltimore Fourth of July activities, pushing them back to keep people out of the heat.

The feel-like temperature at the Inner Harbor was about 115 degrees on Friday, with heat seen radiating off the pavement.

"We are asking our residents to take precautions to check on neighbors, and we also push some of the start times of our events back," Faith Leach, Baltimore City Chief Administrative Officer, said.

Fourth of July fireworks are still on in Baltimore amid the brutal heat wave.

The city says it pushed back the start time for the Cherry Hill Music Festival and Drone Show. Performances at Pier 6 will start at 7 p.m., and the fireworks will kick off at 9:30 p.m.

Cooling stations and buses available

With events all day long – including the Pratt Street Market – the city says cooling stations and cooling buses will be available.

"We also will have cooling stations and misting stations and water that will be available to folks who are out here enjoying the Fourth of July festivities," Leach said.

Meanwhile, the city is warning neighbors, advising them not to set off their own fireworks.

"We are asking you to not use illegal fireworks in your neighborhoods, because those can cause fires, especially during heat waves like the one that we're experiencing now. So, come enjoy the fireworks at the Inner Harbor with us," Leach stated.

Some Baltimore residents say they are adjusting their Fourth of July plans, staying inside until the fireworks.

"We think we might do a cookout inside, yeah, just do it with the ninja girl rather than outside just to keep everything cool. And then we'll come out here in the evening when it's a little cooler," Tonia Edwards, a Little Italy resident, said.

If you are heading out for any Fourth of July activities, drink plenty of water throughout the day and take breaks from being in the sun.