Extreme heat forces changes to Maryland's 4th of July parades, fireworks

The extreme heat is causing disruptions to Fourth of July celebrations across the greater Baltimore area.

This Fourth of July is expected to be the hottest on record for much of the United States. Temperatures in Baltimore reached 100 degrees Thursday, and the entire WJZ viewing area is under an Extreme Heat Warning through Friday.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms could also threaten holiday plans over the next few days.

As such, many celebrations are making changes to keep staff and visitors safe.

Annapolis 4th of July parade route shortened

Annapolis officials say the city's Independence Day Parade will still be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, but the route has been shortened because of the heat.

The parade will now start from Amos Garrett Boulevard, then continue down West Street and turn left onto Calvert Street before ending at St. John's Street. Organizers say there will be an air-conditioned cooling bus near the intersection of Amos Garrett Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

Meanwhile, the "One Country, Many Cultures: Storytelling & Oral Histories" festival has been postponed to the following Saturday, July 11.

Annapolis officials say the city's cooling centers will also be open for additional weekend hours.

4th of July fireworks changes

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is also making changes to its two nights of concerts. Organizers say the event times have been changed because of the heat.

Gates will now open at 6 p.m. Friday for the 8:30 p.m. concert, followed by the fireworks at 10 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for the 8 p.m. concert, with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, Towson's fireworks display has been postponed from Saturday, July 4 to Sunday, July 5, though organizers say the schedule change is not weather-related.

Towson Communities Alliance says it's due to a delay with the fireworks vendor and is beyond its control. The show will now be held shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday at Loch Raven Academy.

Extreme heat also having impact on schools

Bowie State University in Prince George's County switched to virtual classes Thursday due to the extreme temperatures that it said were "taxing campus systems."

All campus buildings are closed Thursday, except for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, Student Center and residence halls, the university said in a statement. All campus activities have been canceled, except for the Nike Tennis Camp and 2026 Summer SURI Forum and Workshops.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools also announced its camps and activities would be moved indoors or canceled Thursday because of the heat.