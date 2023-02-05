Firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire that fed on a residence in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to the local firefighters' union.

The flames broke out in a three-story duplex building in the 5200 block of Florence Avenue, union officials said.

🔥2ND ALARM FIRE🔥

5200 blk Florence St 21215#Arlington@CouncilmanYitzy#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from a 3 story duplex home. A 2nd alarm has been requested. pic.twitter.com/j66CPf36Ur — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) February 4, 2023

Firefighters did not have to rescue anyone and there were no reports of injuries, according to fire officials.

The building had partially collapsed after flames chewed away at the structure for over an hour, fire officials said.

One family was displaced by the fire, according to authorities.