Baltimore City fire crews respond to early morning rowhome fire in Federal Hill

Baltimore City fire crews respond to early morning rowhome fire in Federal Hill

Baltimore City fire crews respond to early morning rowhome fire in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City firefighters put out a fire early Tuesday in the Federal Hill neighborhood.

Crews responded to the fire at a two-story rowhome on E. Churchill Street.

🔥DWELLING FIRE🔥

100 blk E Churchill St 21230#FederalHill @FedHillMainSt@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene with smoke showing from a 2 story row home. Light St blocked from Hamburg to Montgomery. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/0iB4dd3de7 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) December 27, 2022

Light Street was blocked from Hamburg to Montgomery streets.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.