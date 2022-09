BALTIMORE -- Units are on the scene of a house fire that has engulfed several rowhomes in West Baltimore, the Baltimore firefighter's union said Friday.

The fire is on the 2300 block of Christian Street, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said shortly before 3 p.m.

🔥WORKING DWELLING FIRE🔥

2300 blk Christian St 21223#CarrolltonRidge@docbullock#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from several 2 story row homes. Additional units have been requested. pic.twitter.com/d2uDACpjY4 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 2, 2022

Chopper 13 over the scene saw plumes of smoke pouring from the scene.