Fire damages roofs of several rowhomes in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Units are battling a fire on the roofs of multiple rowhomes south of Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood, the Baltimore firefighter's union said.

Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 2 p.m. that the fire on the 1500 block of South Charles Street has smoke showing from several homes. 

Charles Street is shut down, the union said. No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on September 5, 2022 / 2:24 PM

