FEMA releases $35 million in funds for Annapolis City Dock flood mitigation project

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released $35 million in funds for the City Dock flood mitigation and revitalization project in Annapolis, Maryland leaders announced Friday.

The funding includes $33 million, which was part of a grant for Annapolis, and an additional $2.5 million for upgrades to stormwater management infrastructure, Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced during a news conference.

The City Dock project aims to combat rising sea levels and transform the area into a pedestrian-friendly, green space.

City and state leaders have been waiting for the grants for years, as they are critical to the project.

"With these significant federal investments in hand, Annapolis is equipped with the resources it needs to move forward in earnest with its plans for protecting this iconic fixture against frequent flooding - while preserving the unique character and accessibility of this historic waterfront," Van Hollen said.

Progress on Annapolis' City Dock

Annapolis' City Dock area has regularly experienced serious flooding over the past few years, raising concerns and causing challenges for businessowners and residents. In June, several streets in the area closed after heavy rainfall prompted flooding.

"City Dock is the heart of our downtown waterfront. Protecting our vibrant and historic community from flooding and associated costly damages will ensure that our small businesses, residents, and maritime and tourism industries thrive for generations to come," Annapolis Mayor Jared Littmann said.

The City Dock project has been in the planning phase since 2019. The city broke ground on the project in November 2025.

The project will raise and reinforce the waterfront and flood barriers to prevent frequent flooding. The project will also improve drainage and create a new public space along with a Maritime Welcome Center.

The revitalization and flood mitigation project is expected to take about two and a half years to complete, city leaders said.

In December 2025, the old Harbormaster building was demolished, and utility and electrical work began, according to the project website. Between January 2026 and May 2027, parts of lower and upper Dock Street will begin to close for access and staging before phase 2 of the project begins in May 2027.

Phase 2 of the project was approved in March 2025. It includes a new park at the end of Prince George Street, a new Harbormaster Headquarters, and the Maritime Welcome Center.

Since 2021, the project has received more than $47 million in funding for the City Dock project, according to Van Hollen.