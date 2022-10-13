Fells Point Fun Festival rescheduled to November after rain out

BALTIMORE -- The Fells Point Fun Festival, which was set to be held last month, has been rescheduled to early November, organizers announced Thursday.

The festival will now take place over the first weekend of November on Nov. 4, 5 and 6. It calls itself Baltimore City's largest community event.

The War and the Treaty, Brett Dennen, Amy Helm and the Rebirth Brass Band were set to headline this year's festival, but changes have been made. Festival Director Jeff Dewberry said the new lineup will include some new artists, and will be announced in the coming days.

The event was postponed due to "projected unsafe weather conditions" from the remnants of Hurricane Ian in late September.

"After having to postpone the festival for the safety of our attendees, vendors, and artists due to extreme weather, we are excited to announce the rescheduled dates for the Fell's Point Fun Festival," Dewberry said.

Organizers said the festival started in 1967 as a fundraiser to oppose a project to link I-83 and I-95, destroying much of the neighborhood.

With the exception of 2020, the festival has been held for 56 consecutive years.