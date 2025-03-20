Federal judge orders reinstatement of $5 million to Towson University for teacher training program

A federal judge has ordered that the Trump administration temporarily restore $5 million in grant funding to Towson University used for a teacher's training program, according to The Towerlight - the university publication.

According to the program website, the TPQ "funds teacher preparation programs at the undergraduate or "fifth-year" level (Pre-Baccalaureate Models) and teaching residency programs for individuals new to teaching with strong academic and professional backgrounds. "

In February, the U.S. Department of Education cut $600 million in grants for the Teacher Quality Partnership (TPQ) program in several states, claiming that the program included "divisive" instruction.

Towson was one of several colleges impacted by the decision.

U.S. Massachusetts District Judge Myong J. Joun issued a temporary restraining order on March 10, which requires President Donald Trump's administration to reinstate the funding.

Why did the education department cut TPQ funding?

The U.S. Department of Education called the TPQ program "divisive." In an announcement, the department said the program was " using taxpayer funds to train teachers and education agencies on divisive ideologies."

"Training materials included inappropriate and unnecessary topics such as Critical Race Theory; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI); social justice activism; "anti-racism"; and instruction on white privilege and white supremacy," the announcement read.

The department also said many of the grants offered through the program included teacher and staff recruiting strategies that were "implicitly and explicitly based on race."

According to the Towerlight, an associate dean who leads the TQP project at Towson received a letter from the Education Department terminating the grant.

Trump administration challenges DEI programs and initiatives

The cuts followed a directive from the Trump administration instructing all U.S. colleges and universities to end diversity programs or have their federal funding pulled.

Just last week, the education department said in a memo that it was investigating 45 universities, including Towson, for alleged racial discrimination.

In that investigation, the Department of Education alleges that the schools have violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act (1964) by partnering with "The Ph.D. Project," a nonprofit that helps students from underrepresented groups get degrees in business to diversify the business world.

In February, Mr. Trump issued an executive order calling for an end to "discriminatory programs," including "'diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility' (DEIA) mandates, policies, programs, preferences, and activities in the Federal Government, under whatever name they appear."

Mr. Trump has criticized DEI, saying that it undermined merit-based opportunity, while supporters of DEI programs argue that the initiatives prevent discrimination and foster healthier and more productive environments.