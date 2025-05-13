Federal Hill residents say teenagers are smashing car windows with rocks

Federal Hill residents are fed up with the recent rash of vandalism after teens smashed several car windows this week.

On Tuesday, crews repaired the broken glass on The Outpost's door on Riverside Avenue. A block away, shattered glass littered a parking lot, and a sticker marked yet another car window that had to be replaced.

Residents say groups of teens are going through Federal Hill, smashing car windows with rocks.

"It's not right, and so Federal Hill is fed up," Federal Hill resident Kyle McDermott said.

McDermott said he and his neighbors are tired of constantly looking over their shoulders and paying for the damage.

"I know a couple of people who ... this is their second windshield in a year," said McDermott. "That's $1,000."

McDermott posted several pictures of the vandalism that happened within the last couple of days, and a video of police responding to a neighbor whose windshield was smashed Monday night.

McDermott, who has lived in Federal Hill for seven years, said vandals have targeted his neighborhood at an alarming rate since the spring.

"A week and a half ago, I went around the neighborhood and found six vehicles that had been smashed," McDermott said.

Neighbors in Canton were hit with a similar crime spree two weeks ago when vandals smashed the windows of at least eight cars with golf clubs and rocks. WJZ spoke with Christian, who said two teens riding bicycles smashed both of her family's cars.

"It's hard enough to find parking, and when you do find a parking spot, you have to worry about kids busting your window out," said Christian.

McDermott said there needs to be more accountability for juveniles committing these crimes.

He said a lot of his neighbors want to move because of the increase in crime, and he's ready to do the same.

"This may be the writing on the wall that it's time to leave," McDermott said.