Federal food aid will not go out starting Nov. 1 amid government shutdown, Trump administration says

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has posted a notice on its website saying federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1, raising the stakes for families nationwide as the government shutdown drags on.

The new notice comes after the Trump administration said it would not tap roughly $5 billion in contingency funds to keep benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SNAP, flowing into November. That program helps about 1 in 8 Americans buy groceries.

"Bottom line, the well has run dry," the USDA notice says. "At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats."

The shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, is now the second-longest on record. While the Republican administration took steps leading up to the shutdown to ensure SNAP benefits were paid this month, the cutoff would expand the impact of the impasse to a wider swath of Americans — and some of those most in need — unless a political resolution is found in just a few days.

The administration blames Democrats, who say they will not agree to reopen the government until Republicans negotiate with them on extending expiring subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Republicans say Democrats must first agree to reopen the government before negotiations.

"There is an urgent need to reopen the government, which is why we continue to demand that Republicans sit at the negotiating table so we can enact a spending agreement that's bipartisan in nature," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday.

Democratic lawmakers have written to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins requesting that she use contingency funds to cover the bulk of next month's benefits.

But a USDA memo that surfaced Friday says "contingency funds are not legally available to cover regular benefits." The document says the money is reserved for such things as helping people in disaster areas.

The memo cited Hurricane Melissa, which has strengthened into a major hurricane, as an example of why it's important to have the money available to mobilize quickly in the event of a disaster.

The prospect of families not receiving food aid has deeply concerned states run by both parties.

Some states have pledged to keep SNAP benefits flowing even if the federal program halts payments, but there are questions about whether U.S. government directives may allow that to happen. The USDA memo also says states would not be reimbursed for temporarily picking up the cost.

Other states are telling SNAP recipients to be ready for the benefits to stop. Arkansas and Oklahoma, for example, are advising recipients to identify food pantries and other groups that help with food.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut accused Republicans and President Trump of not agreeing to negotiate.

"The reality is, if they sat down to try to negotiate, we could probably come up with something pretty quickly," Murphy said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." "We could open up the government on Tuesday or Wednesday, and there wouldn't be any crisis in the food stamp program."