BALTIMORE -- The United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied former GTTF member Daniel Hersl's appeal for compassionate release, according to court documents.

"A district court abuses its discretion when it acts arbitrarily or irrationally, fails to consider judicially recognized factors constraining its exercise of discretion, relies on erroneous factual or legal premises, or commits an error of law." United States v. Dillard, 891 F.3d 151, 158 (4th Cir. 2018) (internal quotation marks omitted). Upon review, we conclude that the district court did not abuse its discretion in concluding that the 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a) factors did not warrant reducing Hersl's sentence. Therefore, we affirm the district court's order. We dispense with oral argument because the facts and legal contentions are adequately presented in the materials before this court and argument would not aid the decisional process."

In November, Judge George Russell III of the U.S. District Court of Maryland denied Hersl's initial request to move home with his family after being diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer.

Then, doctors said the cancer spread to Russell's liver and lungs, estimating that he had just 18 months to live.

"I hope I can at least make the trip home to spend time with my son and family before my days are done," Hersl said in a note to his lawyer.

In June 2023, Baltimore rapper Kevron Evans settled his lawsuit with Baltimore City for $300,000.

Before the Baltimore Police wrongfully arrested him a number of times, Evans said he was a prospect for numerous record labels.

He said Hersl harassed him and planted drugs on him.

Based on the denial of Hersl's appeal, he will remain in prison, serving an 18-year sentence for his role in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal. He was found guilty on racketeering charges in 2018.