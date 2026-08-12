Fecal matter, graffiti found at Baltimore City pool in latest vandalism incident

Another Baltimore City pool was closed Wednesday after fecal matter was found in the water following an apparent act of vandalism, according to Baltimore Recreation and Parks.

Fecal matter was reportedly found in the water at Ambrose Kennedy Pool, and graffiti was also reported at the facility.

A Recreation and Parks spokesperson said staff had to run the filtration system throughout the day to properly treat and sanitize the water. The pool is expected to reopen during normal hours Thursday.

On July 25, Patterson Park Pool was closed for the day after staff found fecal contamination in the water and multiple drain grates had been ripped off and thrown into the pool. It was the second time Patterson Park Pool had been closed this summer because of vandalism.

"The health and safety of our visitors is our top priority," a Recreation and Parks spokesperson said. "We appreciate the community's patience as we worked to restore the pool to safe operating conditions."

On June 6, Patterson Park Pool was closed after trash and feces were found in the pool, while graffiti was also found on the property's walls.

At the end of July, Baltimore police said they had responded to at least 12 reports of trespassing and vandalism at seven different city pools over the previous couple of months.

On June 19, glass was found in the pool at Walter P. Carter Recreation Center, forcing Baltimore Recreation and Parks to shut it down so the pool could be drained and swept.

On July 6, trash, rocks, glass and even socks were found in both pools at the Towanda Recreation Center in Northwest Baltimore.

Baltimore Recreation and Parks said it has added additional cameras and off-hours security personnel at some pools to enhance security.