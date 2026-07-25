Patterson Park Pool vandalized again, forcing temporary closure

Patterson Park Pool was vandalized for a second time this summer season, forcing the community pool to be temporarily closed after its drain gates were ripped off and thrown into the water.

Baltimore Rec. and Parks announced the closure on Saturday morning via social media, stating they would update the public on when the pool would be ready to reopen.

WJZ reached out to Rec. and Parks to confirm the closure, in which they provided the photo below.

Drainage gates at Patterson Park Pool were forcibly removed. Baltimore Rec. & Parks

On Saturday, June 6, Patterson Park Pool closed after trash and feces were found in the pool and graffiti was found on the property's walls.

Following the incident, the pool underwent mandatory maintenance, including a multi-hour filtration process, to restore its system.

According to WJZ's media partner, The Banner, the incidents are part of a pool-hopping trend where young people trespass and jump into public pools after hours.

Recent city pool vandalism incidents

Baltimore Police say they've responded to at least 12 trespassing and vandalism reports at seven different city pools over the last couple of months.

On June 19, glass was found in the pool at Walter P. Carter Recreation Center, forcing Baltimore Rec. and Parks to shut it down for draining and sweeping.

Following the incident, WJZ spoke to nearby residents who said they weren't surprised to see the continual acts of vandalism.

"I have seen kids throw trash in here before. It's not really surprising seeing glass will be in there next." Simeon Guy said.

Nearly a month later, on July 6, trash, rocks, glass, and even socks were found in both pools at the Towanda Recreation Center in Northwest Baltimore.

In response, Baltimore Rec. and Parks say they've added additional cameras and off-hours security personell at some pools to enhance security.

They are requesting that community members call 911 immediately if they witness any suspicious activity at city pools after hours.