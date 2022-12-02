FBI Task Force arrests man in Baltimore wanted for brutal Philadelphia attack

Man accused of stalking, assaulting son and mom in Philadelphia arrested in Baltimore

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man wanted for stalking, beating and robbing a mom and son in Philadelphia last month was arrested on Friday morning in Baltimore, police said.

Police said the suspect, Lance Ryan, stalked his victims inside Morris Market convenience store in South Philadelphia on November 7th. He covered his face with a mask and followed the mother and her son outside.

He beat both of them, kicking one victim in the head several times before stealing their belongings.

Two weeks ago, police released a video of Ryan and announced they were looking for him.

According to video obtained by WJZ, it shows Ryan following the mother and her son outside of the store before attacking the son, first, and then storming after the mother.

In the video, Ryan kicked her in the head and knocked her unconscious before stealing her belongings and leaving her on the sidewalk.

The suspect then returned to her son and stole his stuff too.

Wanted: Suspect for Robbery in the 17th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/7dmLsCZ0Yi pic.twitter.com/zYBEaogKc8 — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) November 16, 2022

Then, on Friday morning, Philadelphia's deputy commissioner tweeted that the FBI Violent Crime Task Force arrested Ryan in Baltimore.

FBI Violent Crime Task Force took Lance Ryan into custody in Baltimore MD this morning. He will return to Philadelphia to face charges in the 11/7 Robbery and assault in South Philly. More Details will follow. — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) December 2, 2022

Police are being tight-lipped on how they found the man suspected in this violent attack and why he ended up hiding out in Baltimore.

Local police do have partnerships with federal law enforcement to help solve violent crimes.

We got rare access inside the Baltimore warehouse where agencies coordinate their responses and share intelligence last July as part of CBS News' Crime Without Punishment investigation.

"The law enforcement community is so balkanized. You've got local, state, and federal. Here is where we can put all or most of them together in one place, sharing information, working together," Maryland's U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said.

As for Ryan's arrest, the FBI has not returned calls for comment. Baltimore police told WJZ they had no information to share.

Ryan is expected to be extradited back to Philadelphia to face felony charges.