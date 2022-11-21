Cops ID man they say beat, robbed mom & son in Philadelphia

Cops look for man they say stalked, beat, and robbed mom and son

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they have identified a man seen on surveillance video stalking, beating and robbing a mother and son near a convenience store in Point Breeze.

Philadelphia police inspector Frank Vanore posted a mugshot on Twitter Monday, identifying the man as Lance Ryan.

@Phillypolice have obtained an arrest warrant for Lance Ryan for the 11/7 Robbery/Assault that occurred @ 1500 Morris St. Anyone with information should call PPD Tip line 215-686-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/CTcHAWOyhh — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) November 21, 2022

Investigators believe Ryan entered a convenience store on the 1500 block of Morris Street on Nov. 7, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it.

In the robbery, a man followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and disorienting another. Once they were hurt, the man took their valuables.

Ryan is not in custody. Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-TIPS.