FBI concludes investigation into Roy McGrath's death, refers case to prosecutors

BALTIMORE -- The FBI has concluded its investigation into the death of Roy McGrath, ex-top aide of former Maryland former Gov. Larry Hogan, our media partner at The Baltimore Banner reports.

McGrath was shot and killed by law enforcement agents outside of Knoxville, Tennessee back in April.

McGrath had been on the run for weeks after skipping out on his federal fraud trial in Baltimore on March 13.

He was considered to be a fugitive before he was located near a strip mall in Farragut, Tennessee.

The passenger side window of the Cadillac Escalade that McGrath had been driving was shot out, and McGrath was wounded by gunfire, ending the weeks-long manhunt.

A spokesman for the FBI's Knoxville Field Office confirmed Thursday to the Baltimore Banner that agents have concluded the investigation and referred their findings to local and federal prosecutors for review.

According to the Baltimore Banner, the results are expected to remain confidential while prosecutors complete routine reviews to determine whether the agents' conduct was justified.

McGrath's autopsy remains sealed under an order from the courts, according to the Banner.

The Banner reports that FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the bureau's Baltimore field office on Wednesday, but said he was unable to discuss the case and knew of no timeline for when the public would learn more.

McGrath faced a maximum of 100 years in federal prison for charges that he illegally recorded former Gov. Hogan and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state government.

That included more than $233,000 from the Maryland Environmental Service, the state agency where he worked before his leading role in the Hogan administration.

Prosecutors said he falsified time sheets while on vacation and stole thousands in state funds to take classes at Harvard.

McGrath resigned from Hogan's administration in August 2020 after news of his unusual severance payment became public.

Following his arrest, McGrath was released on bond. He was required to turn in his passport as a condition of release, his attorney said.

