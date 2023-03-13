Watch CBS News
Arrest warrant issued after Roy McGrath, ex-chief of staff to former Gov. Hogan

A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath, the ex-chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who was missing in court Monday morning for what was scheduled to be the start of his criminal trial on charges of wire fraud, theft and falsifying documents.

McGrath, who now lives in Florida, was due in U.S. District Court in Baltimore at 9 a.m. The appointed time came and went with no sign of him. As of 10 a.m., he had not appeared.

... this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Arrest warrant issued after Roy McGrath, ex-chief of staff to former Gov. Hogan, missing at fraud trial

First published on March 13, 2023 / 12:19 PM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

