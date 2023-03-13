Codebeautify.org Text to HTML Converter

A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for Roy McGrath, the ex-chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who was missing in court Monday morning for what was scheduled to be the start of his criminal trial on charges of wire fraud, theft and falsifying documents.

McGrath, who now lives in Florida, was due in U.S. District Court in Baltimore at 9 a.m. The appointed time came and went with no sign of him. As of 10 a.m., he had not appeared.

... this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Arrest warrant issued after Roy McGrath, ex-chief of staff to former Gov. Hogan, missing at fraud trial