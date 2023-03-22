Book released on ex-Hogan advisor Roy McGrath amid nationwide 'fugitive' search

BALTIMORE - Roy McGrath has been missing for 10 days now.

The former chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan skipped out on his federal trial last Monday and has been a fugitive since.

As the nationwide wide search continues, a new book on McGrath was released Wednesday.

We can't not confirm much about the author of the new book titled: "Betrayed: The True Story of Roy McGrath" other than the author goes by the name "Ryan Cooper."

We do know McGrath told multiple people he was working on a manuscript.

The book is already among Amazon Kindle's best sellers.

"Betrayed" is relatively short, just 51 pages, and paints a rosy picture of McGrath, the former CEO of Maryland Environmental Service prior to his post as chief of staff for former Gov. Hogan in the summer of 2020.

The book is highly critical of the former governor, describing Hogan as secretive, back-stabbing, and nicknaming him "Lyin' Larry."

WJZ could not verify the book's author.

"On Monday, when the trial (was set) to begin and Roy McGrath went missing, he scrambled to get it ready to publish it now," said Tim Prudente, reporter at our media partner The Baltimore Banner:

Prudente spoke with someone contending to be "Ryan Cooper," who said it was written, in part, by McGrath.

The Banner was also unable to verify the author's identity.

A central issue in the book is the allegation of theft with which McGrath is charged and pleaded not guilty.

The book claims Gov. Hogan approved of a six-figure severance for McGrath to leave MES to join him in the governor's office.

McGrath began to record phone calls, the book says, "to protect himself from a looming scandal."

He was ultimately indicted on charges of fraud, theft and falsifying documents.

"Betrayed" includes multiple hand-written notes from the governor and cites a press release from Hogan, accepting McGrath's resignation "with regret…" writing that McGrath was someone "with the highest character."

The book is critical of the Hogan Administration's propensity to use message-deleting communication apps and the governor's purchase of faulty Korean COVID-19 test kits.

It concludes with the claim Hogan "betrayed Roy McGrath"

It says skipping his trial is unlike him and hints at a future book, in part, about McGrath's disappearance.

A spokesperson for Gov. Hogan told WJZ they have no additional comment from the one they gave Tuesday, calling the accusations "bizarre and baseless."

Hogan is set to be a witness at McGrath's federal trial should McGrath be apprehended.