Baltimore area businesses expecting big crowds for Father's Day

Local businesses across the Baltimore area expect to see many customers for Father's Day.

"I don't think it's just Father's Day, it's Father's Weekend," said Sean Gomez, the general manager of Pairings Bistro in Harford County.

Business owners said it's a special weekend showering dads and father-like figures with love.

"It's one of those hallmarks of the year where everyone gets out and wants to grill, wants to be with family and friends," said Eddie Burchell with Roseda Black Angus Farm in Baltimore County.

The grill is already hot at several businesses across the Baltimore area ahead of the weekend. In Baltimore County, Burchell said the farm already hosts lunches on Fridays and Saturdays. However, they expect a larger turnout this weekend.

"It's a successful weekend for us on the farm," he said. "At the same time, opportunities like this help bring people out to maybe a farm they're not familiar with."

Harford County restaurant Pairings Bistro is prepping its food truck ahead of Father's Day.

"Our food truck is going to be at the Liriodendron on Sunday," said Jon Kohler, the owner of the restaurant.

All hands are on deck at the Baltimore Peninsula. The Sagamore Spirit Distillery has a full staff prepared to serve large crowds at the bar and guide them through distillery tours.

These businesses hope to give fathers a new experience and attract new customers.

"For us, it's an opportunity to maybe get in some dads who wouldn't normally come in…sample some great bourbon," Gomez said.

"Whiskey is great for dads," said Gabriella Polsinelli, the hospitality and events manager for the distillery. "It's great for everyone. It's definitely fun to be able to celebrate all the dads in our lives and give them something fun to do."