Father says murdered Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere 'has been an inspiration to so many people'

BALTIMORE - The father of the Baltimore tech CEO says Pava LaPere, who was found murdered Monday morning at a Baltimore apartment, "has been an inspiration to so many people."

LaPere, the 26-year-old co-founder and CEO of EcoMap, was a young and rising leader in the technology industry.

Her father Frank LaPere spoke out on social media about his daughter's death and the impact she left.

"Pava made an impact in every endeavor she undertook and on every life she touched," he said.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. on Monday to an apartment building on the 300 block of West Franklin Street in Mount Vernon for a call for service, where LaPere's body was found with signs of blunt-force trauma, police said.

Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said 32-year-old Jason Dean Billingsley, from Baltimore, is wanted for first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and additional charges.

LaPere co-founded and leads EcoMap, a company that says it digitizes ecosystems with its proprietary technology.

Aside from her work at EcoMap, she also worked extensively to help other entrepreneurs get started -- all while ensuring everyone had a seat at the table.

"Pava has been an inspiration to so many people," Frank LaPere said. "She was driven, creative, hard-working and relentless in her efforts, with her wonderful team at EcoMap Technologies."

Frank LaPere added that his daughter will be "forever missed as a daughter, sister, grand-daughter, niece, cousin and loyal friend."