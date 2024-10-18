Watch CBS News
Father shoots 2-year-old son, mother of child then takes his own life, according to Baltimore County police

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died by suicide after attempting to kill his 2-year-old son and the mother of their child in Owings Mills, according to Baltimore County Police Department.

At 6:00 p.m. near Deer Park and Wards Chapel roads, officers say a double shooting occurred after a mother exchanged custody of her 2-year-old son with his father. 

As the mother began to drive away with her child, the father forced her vehicle to stop, approached her car, and shot into it, injuring both the child and the mother, according to police.

Both the mother and son were taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds and are listed in stable condition.

The father was later found in his home suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.

This case remains an open and active investigation.

