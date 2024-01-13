Watch CBS News
Fatal accident prompts road closure in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE- A fatal accident involving a telephone pole prompted road closures Saturday morning in Anne Arundel County.

Shady side at Bay Breeze will be closed for most of the day according to Anne Arundel County police. 

Officials shared an investigation must be complete before sharing further information on this incident. 

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more details.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 11:15 AM EST

