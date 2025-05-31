Youth gardening program hosts farmers market, gaining invaluable skills for adulthood

Among all the farmers' markets in Baltimore on Saturday, there was one in which a group of middle schoolers produced everything that was sold: the Youth Farmer's Market.

At the Living Classrooms Foundation, an environmentally-focused after-school program teaches kids about the world around them while providing them with the skills to handle everyday problems.

It's called the Baltimore Urban Gardening with Students program, or BUGS for short, and their final project is to participate in the Youth Farmers Market.

Learning invaluable skills

BUGS students started their Saturday morning by selling their best produce at the market, such as self-care items like lip balm and soap, and sandwiches with other fresh, hot foods.

Danica Lidama, a 7th-grade Crossroads student, has been in the program for nearly two years.

"I like how it's very open and how we can do different things like garden and cook," she said.

Alaya Holloway, also a 7th-grader, said BUGS helps her understand the world around her. She adds the program has encouraged her to teach others what she's learned.

"I was teaching [my mother] how to grow [plants] and stuff. She really liked it," Holloway explained.

BUGS focuses on urban horticulture, teaching students skills that can be readily used in real-world situations.

The skills BUGS teaches can help students later in life. The Youth Farmer's Market, for example, teaches them how to run a business.

"They're learning all of these skills that they could take into green jobs, or just hobbies in their life," Emily Rybicki, BUGS director, said.

