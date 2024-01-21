Fans react after Ravens soar to AFC title game for first time in over a decade

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens are headed to the AFC title game for the first time in more than a decade, and are even closer to making the big game. WJZ talked to fans about all the excitement.

Some traveled from out-of-state, saying it's just a great time to be part of the Ravens flock.

The Ravens bested the Texans again, winning their first playoff match. The high of the win still felt a day later.

"It was a lot of fun, honestly, I was not expecting the environment, it was like crazy, like everybody's fun. They're all nice. I come from Philly, so eagles fans suck," Maddy Gilliland of North Carolina said.

While the playoff fever is enough to energize the flock, fans say this season has been one for the books, especially with the team already taking the AFC North title.

"The energy's just huge in the city, I can tell, every single time. Gotta get a parking spot for sure, but other than that, bars are packed, energy's good, feelings are high. It's really awesome just to see it," said Evan Nugent of Baltimore.

No matter if the Bills or Chiefs become the next team to beat, fans are confident the Ravens will find a way, especially after quarterback Lamar Jackson's performance in Saturday's game.

"I think whoever comes in is going to have a hard time winning," said Sean Murphy, from North Carolina.

Tickets for the AFC Championship game go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. on Saturday.