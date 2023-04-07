Fans filled with excitement and anticipation as Orioles start new season

Fans filled with excitement and anticipation as Orioles start new season

Fans filled with excitement and anticipation as Orioles start new season

BALTIMORE — Opening Day at the ballpark was filled with excitement and anticipation as fans of the Baltimore Orioles gathered to celebrate the start of a new season.

Many fans expressed optimism about the young team, feeling they were on the cusp of something special.

First "O!" of the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/0R7w1NGJPN — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) April 7, 2023

"Orioles nation is in the house. The fans are excited," Orioles fan Monty Smith said. Another fan, Til, added, "To see all these people downtown having a good time, it's wonderful."

The atmosphere at the ballpark was electric, as fans dressed in orange and black filled the stands. Opening Day has been described as "the best day of the year" by Paul Strzegowski, and many fans echoed his sentiments. Brianna Stiles of Harrisburg agreed, saying, "Opening Day is…everything."

Despite the Orioles' recent rebuilding phase, fans are looking forward with high expectations. "It's time to get this train rolling and use this young talent we have. It's fast break baseball, I call it," Smith said.

The long season ahead has fans hoping for success in different ways. Some, like Kristen Evans, are already dreaming of a World Series appearance, as she confidently stated, "Oh, we're going to the World Series."

Others, such as Brianna Stiles, believe that the team's time to shine is just a year or two away. "I think next year, two years, is going to be our year," she said.

As the Orioles faced the Yankees for their first game, fans said they were ready to support the team throughout the season. With Opening Day pushed back a day, some fans extended hotel stays and adjusted their plans to ensure they didn't miss the festivities.

Some lucky fans were served their cocktails and beers by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who decided to pitch in behind the bar at Pickles Pub near Camden Yards.

Doing double duty serving as governor and bartender at @PicklesPubBMore on opening day! pic.twitter.com/DESNSWsF63 — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) April 7, 2023