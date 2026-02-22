Family mourns 20-year-old struck and killed in Baltimore County hit-and-run

Family and friends gathered on Saturday to remember a 20-year-old at the site where he was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Baltimore County.

Christopher Teah was a short walk from his house when he was hit by a car in Woodlawn around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 15. His loved ones sang and prayed, and asked for the driver to turn themselves in.

Baltimore County police said they are searching for a silver or gray sedan with front-end damage consistent with striking a pedestrian, after leaving the scene.

"According to what we were able to obtain from the police, the driver got out of the vehicle, looked at him, then jumped back in his vehicle and took off," said Kelvin Teah, Christopher Teah's uncle.

Kelvin Teah is urging the driver to go to the police.

"There's no way that my nephew can be brought back but at least there might be some form of closure that we might know who did this," Kelvin Teah said. "We just want to reach out to them and let them know we are here, we are hurt. Let them turn themself over to the police."

"We will miss him so much"

Family said Christopher Teah was lively, creative and heavily involved in his church and his community.

"We will miss him so much because 20-years-old is so young and he didn't deserve what happened to him," said Colliette Teah, Christopher's cousin.

Family members said Teah had just gotten off the bus at the intersection of Gwynn Oak Avenue and Security Boulevard when he was hit by the car and killed.

Kelvin Teah said the family is left wondering whether he could have lived if the driver had just called for help.

"Just a phone call may have saved my nephew's life but they decided to leave the scene and that may have been the final cause of him being taken away from us," Kelvin Teah said.