Family of slain Anne Arundel County boxer starts petition for stricter gun laws

BALTIMORE -- The family of a rising talent in the boxing world held a vigil Thursday night to honor the 27-year-old's life and call for enhancements to gun control laws.

Isaiah Olugbemi, from Odenton, was shot multiple times and died on June 17 near Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Nicholas Giroux, 36, was charged with first and second-degree murder.

Detectives obtained video surveillance footage that showed a white male, later identified as Giroux, walking directly to Olugbemi with a handgun before shooting him multiple times and fleeing the scene on foot, according to court documents.

The family of a rising talent in the boxing world held a vigil Thursday night to honor the 27-year-old's life and call for enhancements to gun control laws. CBS News Baltimore

Police said during an interview with Giroux on June 18, he confessed to the murder.

Family members said Giroux was Olugbemi's neighbor who allegedly threatened the victim with a firearm multiple times before the deadly shooting.

"We do not want this in our community again," said Adewale Oparinde, a cousin-in-law. "We should all feel safe to live in our neighborhood without the fear of somebody pointing a gun at us."

Olugbemi was a father to a 2-year-old boy and was an up-and-coming amateur boxer who had recently won a National Golden Gloves title.

The vigil held at GORC Park was to honor his memory, call for authorities to expedite the investigation and demand stricter gun control measures be enacted.

A petition was started on Tuesday to demand justice in this case.

"We are devastated as a family, we are sad and we really want justice brought to this man that did this to our family," cousin Tolu Oparinde said.

So far, more than 2,100 people have signed the petition with the goal set at 2,500 signatures.

Family said closed funeral services for Olugbemi will be held on Friday.

Giroux is being held in jail without bond and is expected to be in court on July 17 for a preliminary hearing.