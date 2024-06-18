27-year-old boxer killed in Anne Arundel County, suspect in custody

Arrest made in murder of 27-year-old boxer in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- An arrest has been made in the murder of a 27-year-old boxer in Anne Arundel County.

Nicholas Francis Xavier Giroux, 36, has been charged with first-and-second-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi.

Police said Olugbemi was found shot multiple times around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive in Odenton.

Olugbemi, a well-known boxer in the region, was rushed to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, and not random.

Police said several residents from the neighborhood reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from outside their homes.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with private surveillance or recording doorbell cameras to share any video with detectives.

Anyone with information can contact police at 410-222-4731. To remain anonymous, call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP or online at MetroCrimeStoppers.Org.

