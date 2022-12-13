Family of man who died in police custody seeks $75 million in lawsuit against City of Annapolis

BALTIMORE - The family of Renardo Green, a man who died in police custody, is suing the City of Annapolis and several first responders for more than $75 million.

They allege he was improperly restrained on his stomach by Anne Arundel County police officers, leading to his death last year.

Attorneys say they do not want to see anyone restrained on their stomachs again in Maryland, and that it's a dangerous practice.

A civil rights leader also wants an update on whether anyone will face charges since the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

The funeral program for Green said he had a big heart and will never be forgotten.

Now, his children and widow have filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Annapolis and several first responders alleging they negligently restrained him face down after being called to his home for a disturbance in June of 2021.

They want $75 million in compensation and re-training of police and paramedics to stop the practice.

"Because he was experiencing a medical emergency, they deliberately and senselessly strapped him to a stretcher on his face for at least 11 minutes," said attorney Malcolm Ruff.

The lawsuit notes Annapolis police have since revised their policy to ban face-down restraints.

It says Green was unresponsive by the time they put him in the ambulance.

"We are here to send a message that now is the time, here to demand justice," said attorney Billy Murphy. "Dangerous practice of restraining people face down had no place."

Civil rights activist Carl Snowden is demanding the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney provide a public update on whether charges will be filed and release an internal investigation by Annapolis police into Green's death.

"The chief medical examiner looked at circumstances taken place," Snowden said.

The State's Attorney's Office told WJZ the case is still open and they will have no comment.

Green's family declined to speak at Tuesday's news conference.

WJZ reached out to the city for comment but we have not heard back.

Baltimore City police also prohibit restraining people in prone positions on their stomachs.