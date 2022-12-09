Family of 61-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run hold candlelight vigil

BALTIMORE — The family members of a woman who was killed in a hit in run two weeks ago, hosted a candlelight vigil Friday evening. The vigil was held in front of the police headquarters at the intersection where she was struck.

Just after 10 p.m. on November 26, police responded to the southbound lane of I-83 and East Fayette Street, where 61-year-old Sallie Mae Lewis was struck.

Crash team investigators determined she was trying to cross that intersection when an unknown dark-colored SUV, traveling southbound, hit her and drove off, continuing south on President Street.

Sallie Mae was transported to shock trauma, where she was pronounced dead. Her family tells WJZ they are still waiting for answers from investigators.

Police say there are no updates in the investigation.