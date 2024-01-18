Families of Israeli hostages travel to Annapolis to share their stories with state lawmakers

BALTIMORE -- It's been more than 100 days since the terror group Hamas invaded Israel on October 7.

Thursday, several families of Israeli hostages who were captured by Hamas traveled to Annapolis to share their stories with members of the general assembly.

Yarden Gonen's last name means protector in Hebrew. She believes protecting her younger siblings is her purpose - especially her 23-year-old sister, Romi.

"When she was 14 some guy put gum in her hair," said Gonen. "So I kicked his ass."

But she couldn't protect her on October 7, when she was captured by Hamas terrorists who attacked the music festival she was attending in Israel - killing more than 360 civilians.

"I was with her on the phone when she was hiding inside a bush…hearing all the shooting and screaming," Gonen said.

Romi has been held hostage by Hamas for 104 days. She was shot in the arm during the ambush and needs medical help.

"Her arm is not functioning. She can barely move her fingers and they're starting to turn colors," said Gonen.

Hamas terrorists also captured Shlomi Berger's 19-year-old daughter, Agam. It's been 104 days since he heard her voice.

"She said, 'dad, I hear shooting and blasting' and this is when the conversation stopped," said Berger. "And that's the last time we heard from Agam."

Sigal Shachar who lives in Maryland said her elderly aunt and uncle were taken hostage. Hamas released her aunt, who described the conditions they faced.

"This is the main message here, that there's a real sense of urgency," said Shachar. "These people are literally dying, some of them are starved to death."

The sense of urgency is what Agam Berger's American cousin, Ashley Waxman said she's been trying to convey to state and U.S. representatives.

"Following October 7, we had already received evidence and testimony of sexual abuse against women," said Waxman.

In Annapolis, she asked members of the general assembly to help raise awareness.

"So the world doesn't move on and forget," Waxman said.

Gonen hopes through raising awareness, she can still protect her sister.

"We really need your help," said Gonen. "I don't want to let terrorism win."

According to the latest report from the Associated Press, 136 hostages are still being held in Gaza.