The Fall feel returns to Maryland through week's end

After a sunny and pleasant start, clouds will move in later today as a cold front heads our way. We'll see a few showers this evening, but they won't last long — and by tomorrow, it's all about cooler, drier air settling in for the rest of the week.

MARYLAND TODAY & TONIGHT

It's a beautiful late-October day across the Baltimore area — plenty of sunshine through lunchtime with highs climbing into the upper 60s, maybe touching 70 downtown. By late afternoon, clouds thicken up and a few light showers may move in after sunset. Nothing heavy, but you might need the umbrella for the ride home or any evening plans.

Once the front passes overnight, skies will clear again and temperatures will drop into the 40s for most spots — closer to 50 near the water.

MIDWEEK OUTLOOK ACROSS MARYLAND

Wednesday turns noticeably cooler and breezy. Expect highs in the lower 60s, and you'll definitely feel that west wind gusting 20–25 mph at times. The good news? Lots of sunshine returns once that front moves out, and we stay dry through Thursday.

By Thursday night, it'll be chilly again — most neighborhoods dip into the upper 30s and low 40s under clear skies.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND ACROSS MARYLAND

Friday looks crisp and comfortable — plenty of sun, light winds, and highs in the low 60s. A perfect fall day around Baltimore.

Over the weekend, clouds slowly increase, but we should stay mostly dry. Temperatures stay seasonable, with highs near 60 and cool, cozy nights in the 40s.