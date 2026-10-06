Follow the bright foliage changes across Maryland with our color forecast through the season

On of the prettiest times of year is beginning across Maryland. The annual burst of fall color has already begun across much of the state and will peak from north, to south, through October and into early November.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) expected a near average season of fall color across the state. However, peak conditions may be pushed back a bit later than normal due to a warm start to the fall season. The ongoing drought, followed by recent rain and wind from a passing nor'easter, have also impacted this season's expected fall color.

Ideal conditions for color to explode include mild and sunny days and chilly nights. Color should really begin to pop across central Maryland, the Baltimore metro and parts of the eastern shore during the first couple weeks of October. Looking back at previous years, fall color usually peaks between the last week of October and first week of November across the greater Baltimore area.

Here is the latest Fall Foliage report from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. For a broader look at leaf conditions across the country you can check out this fall foliage map.

Some of the best places to see brilliant leaf color in he Baltimore region include Patapsco Valley State Park, Loch Raven Reservoir, Gunpowder Falls State Park, Oregon Ridge State Park and Catoctin Mountain Park. However, brilliant blasts of color can be seen in and around Baltimore City as well.