Baltimore City begins tapping Susquehanna River for water. Here's what residents should know.

Baltimore City has started tapping the Susquehanna River to supplement its water supply as drought conditions continue to drain the region's reservoirs.

While officials say the water is safe to drink, residents could notice slight changes in the taste, smell or color of their water.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works activated its Deer Creek Pump Station in northern Harford County to begin withdrawing water from the Susquehanna River. The water will supplement the City's Prettyboy and Loch Raven reservoirs, which have reached low levels amid the ongoing drought.

Approximately 30 million gallons of water per day will be withdrawn from the river, according to DPW.

The Susquehanna River water will be blended with water from Loch Raven Reservoir before being treated and tested at the Montebello Filtration Plants. The treated water will then enter the regional drinking water system.

DPW expects the river water to reach the Montebello Filtration Plants later this week after traveling approximately 39 miles from the Susquehanna River.

Once it reaches the plants, the water will be directed to a wash lake to flush out sediment before the blending and treatment process begins.

The Susquehanna River flows from Cooperstown, New York, to Havre de Grace, Maryland. Baltimore officials say the river is used as a supplemental water source only during severe drought conditions.

DPW officials said some customers could notice a slight change in the taste, smell or color of their water because river water contains more natural sediment.

"It's nothing to be alarmed about," said Ron Snyder with the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation. "It's just a natural part of the treatment when you're dealing with adding river water in with reservoir water."

What to know about the blending process

The blended water will primarily serve areas supplied by the Montebello plants, including portions of Baltimore County. Areas supplied by the Liberty system are not expected to receive Susquehanna River water.

Baltimore City DPW said the blended water will be treated and tested using the same process as the existing water supply and will continue to meet federal and state drinking water standards.

"I think if they can assure that it's safe through scientific study, then that's fine with me," said Lana, a Baltimore resident. "I'll definitely be checking and seeing if I can tell a difference there."

Baltimore officials said the city is not switching to 100% Susquehanna River water. The blended water is expected to contain approximately 20% to 40% Susquehanna River water, mixed with water from the City's reservoir system.

The river water will be gradually introduced and blended with Prettyboy and Loch Raven reservoir water before it is treated and distributed to customers. Officials said the gradual blending is intended to minimize changes residents may notice in their water.

DPW expects odor and taste issues to be minimal, if they occur at all.

The length of time Susquehanna River water will be used will depend on rainfall, reservoir recovery and overall water-supply conditions.

Why the city is tapping into the Susquehanna River

Using the supplemental source will help preserve the region's stored reservoir supply, but officials said rainfall is still needed to restore reservoir levels.

Baltimore City's primary water supply comes from rainfall and snowmelt collected in the Liberty, Loch Raven and Prettyboy reservoirs. Sustained, meaningful rainfall is the only way to replenish those reservoirs and improve drought conditions.

The use of Susquehanna River water provides the city with an additional source of water during the prolonged drought, but it does not end the drought or eliminate the need for rainfall.

DPW continues to monitor reservoir levels, rainfall, stream flows and customer demand as drought conditions evolve.

How to conserve water

Baltimore County continues to urge residents and businesses to conserve water by: