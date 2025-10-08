The Fall Chill Returns To Maryland to End The Week

Rest of Today

A strong cold front is sweeping across Maryland this morning. By mid-day, skies will quickly clear from northwest to southeast as the front pushes offshore. Winds will turn sharply out of the northwest with gusts of 20 to 30 mph, making it feel noticeably cooler. Temperatures, which briefly spike behind the front, will actually fall through the afternoon, holding in the mid-60s to near 70 around Baltimore. Expect more sunshine the farther northwest you go, with lingering clouds a bit longer across southern and eastern parts of the state.

Tonight

Colder and drier air pours into the region overnight. Many spots will dip into the 40s, and some sheltered valleys in western Maryland could calm down enough to see frost by morning. Frost advisories are already in effect for parts of western Maryland where lows may tumble into the mid-30s.

Thursday and Friday

High pressure will take control, bringing crisp sunshine by day and chilly, clear nights. Highs stay stuck in the 60s for most, with 50s in the mountains. Thursday night into Friday morning will be the coldest stretch so far this season. Frost will be common across areas north and west of I-95, and some locations in the valleys could even hit freezing. Freeze watches are in effect for western Maryland.

This Weekend into Early Next Week

The setup becomes more complicated. A coastal low is expected to form off the Southeast coast and drift northward, while high pressure holds firm over Canada. The exact track of this system remains uncertain, but it could bring periods of rain, gusty winds, and even coastal flooding to parts of Maryland late in the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will stay below normal, with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s to mid-50s. The closer you are to the Bay and I-95, the better your chances of picking up some showers, though much depends on how far inland the coastal low tracks.

Sunshine should return by the middle of the week.