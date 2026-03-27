FAA halts flights in DC region due strong to strong smell at Potomac air traffic control

A ground stop was issued at BWI and other airports in the DC region on Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA confirmed that the stop was a result of a strong smell at the Potomac TRACON, which is responsible for air traffic control services to Baltimore and other regional airports.

The hold was announced at 6:32 p.m. and listed as due to "environmental" reasons at the Potomac Consolidated Terminal Radar Approach Center (TRACON) in Virginia.

Ronald Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport, and other nearby airports, including Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport and Richmond International Airport in Virginia, were all affected.

This comes as travelers face long lines at the airport due to the partial government shutdown, which continues to halt paychecks for TSA workers.

Two weeks ago, flights in the DC metro region were delayed due to a strong chemical odor at the Potomac TRACON.