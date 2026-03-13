Ground stop at BWI, DC airports due to "strong chemical smell" at air traffic control center

Three major airports in the Baltimore, DC region, including Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), are currently under a ground stop advisory due to a strong chemical odor at an air traffic control service center in Potomac.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the groundstop with WJZ on Friday, stating," The FAA has temporarily stopped traffic at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), and Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) because of a strong chemical smell at the Potomac TRACON that is impacting some air traffic controllers."

The FAA has not yet confirmed the reason for the smell.

The ground stop is expected to be lifted at 8:00 p.m., according to the FAA.

Any traveler affected by the delays should monitor the FAA website for further updates.