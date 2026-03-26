Maryland man and alleged member of extremist group pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of minors

A Maryland man and alleged member of an extremist group pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and cyberstalking related to a 2025 arrest, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.

Court documents allege that Erik Lee Madison, 20, of Halethorpe, is a member of "764," a violent criminal network of "Nihilistic Violent Extremists." According to officials, he sexually exploited at least 10 girls who were under 18.

WJZ has reached out to the attorneys representing Madison for a statement.

Madison will face a maximum sentence of 40 years if convicted on all charges, according to court officials. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16 at 11:30 a.m.

Court documents allege that Madison used the internet to create and share extreme content depicting gore, violence and child pornography between November 2024 and November 2025. He allegedly used the content to blackmail "vulnerable" teens.

He also used the internet to sexually exploit his victims and encourage them to self-harm, according to court records. The victims were located in and outside of the U.S.

Court officials claim that Madison prompted his victims to produce sexually explicit content, cut themselves, and mark their bodies with words or signs. He further encouraged his victims to hurt animals.

Madison allegedly extorted his victims by threatening to harm them or their families, to leak sexually explicit content, or to expose the victims and their family members, court records show.

According to court officials, members of "764" use social media platforms to support their possession, production, and sharing of extreme media and child sex abuse materials with "vulnerable" minors. Members of the group allegedly conduct coordinated extortions of teens by blackmailing them.

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