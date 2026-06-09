Explosion at Baltimore wastewater treatment plant leaves 2 employees injured

An explosion at a wastewater treatment plant in Baltimore left two employees injured, city fire officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The explosion was reported around 1 p.m. at the Patapsco plant in the 3500 block of Asiatic Avenue. Crews arrived to find two employees with burn injuries. They were assessed on the scene and transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, officials said.

The explosion occurred inside the building, according to police. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

This is not the first time an explosion has been reported in the Baltimore area.

In March, four people were hurt in an explosion at a Coca-Cola bottling plant in the city. Fire officials said equipment that handles carbon dioxide exploded at the facility.

"Employees of an external vendor were injured while performing CO₂-related work inside our facility at 701 N. Kresson Street in Baltimore, MD. Those individuals were immediately transported to a local hospital for evaluation and care," Coca-Cola Consolidated said in a statement.

One person was hospitalized in critical condition, two were treated on the scene, and another person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, fire officials said.

Earlier this week, a man was killed, and his wife was injured when a nitrous oxide cylinder from a car failed and exploded. The explosion killed Thomas Logue, 33, who was identified as a drag racer by multiple publications. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the cylinder failure.