Maryland drag racer killed, wife injured in nitrous oxide cylinder explosion

A Maryland man was killed, and his wife was injured, after a nitrous oxide cylinder exploded in Cecil County, prompting an investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

First responders were called to a home at 75 Walnut Drive in Elkton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, June 6, for the reported explosion.

Nitrous oxide cylinder explosion

During an investigation, officials determined that a 10-pound nitrous oxide cylinder was in the back of a vehicle that was parked at the home.

The vehicle, which was recently purchased for racing, had a nitrous oxide system, officials said. However, the cylinder failed and exploded. The reason for the failure is under investigation.

Thomas Logue, 33, was critically injured in the explosion. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

Logue's 40-year-old wife suffered minor injuries in the explosion. She was taken to a hospital and later released, according to fire officials.

Several publications, including Backfire News and DragCoverage, have identified Logue as a drag racer and noted that the incident put a spotlight on the dangers of "high-performance" racing components.

What is Nitrous oxide (N₂O)?

Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, is a compressed liquefied gas that is often used in the medical, food and car industries. It can be used to increase the performance of a vehicle's engine.

For automotive purposes, the gas is extremely pressurized and kept in specially designed cylinders. The cylinders can become dangerous when they are exposed to heat, damage, mechanical failure or other conditions that could increase the pressure.

Because of the way the gas is stored, failure of a cylinder can lead to a violent rupture that can create shrapnel.

Fire investigators could not rule out that elevated temperatures contributed to the Cecil County nitrous oxide explosion, as exposure to extreme heat inside a vehicle can cause the gas to expand, increasing pressure in the cylinder. The investigation is ongoing.