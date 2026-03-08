4 hurt in apparent explosion at Coca-Cola bottling plant, Baltimore City Fire Department says

Multiple people were injured when equipment apparently exploded at a Coca-Cola bottling facility in Baltimore City, according to the fire department.

Baltimore City firefighters said they were told a blast involving equipment that handles carbon dioxide occurred at Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated in the 700 block of N. Kresson Street just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters said they found and rescued "multiple injured patients and immediately began providing emergency medical care."

One person was hospitalized in critical condition, two were were treated at the scene and another was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition, the fire department said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

