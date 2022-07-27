Explosion at parking garage injures two people in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A van exploded at a parking garage in the Fells Point area on Wednesday, injuring two people, according to authorities.

The explosion happened when a van driver started his vehicle inside a five-story garage in the 800 block of South Caroline Street, according to Baltimore City Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams.

The driver had been parked on the third floor of the garage and the explosion that rocked his vehicle was large enough to damage part of the garage and some of the vehicles inside of it, she said.

"It exploded to the point where it blew out glass windows in the garage as well as some cracks and indentation into the cement," Adams said.

Following the explosion, firefighters began evacuating all the businesses and homes within a one-mile radius of the parking garage, she said.

They are working together with the bomb squad to make sure they can remove the three tanks that were found inside the van. It is unclear why the tanks were inside the van, Adams said.

"We don't know the exact chemical that is inside the tanks. It's some sort of gas," she said. "That's all we have at this time. Exactly what was in there will be part of the investigation."

Adams could not specify whether the van carrying the tanks was a commercial van.

"The explosion was so intense there's not much we can make out from the vehicle," she said. "So our investigators, once they're able to get in and get the three tanks outside, then they'll be able to further investigate the vehicle and the inside of the tanks."

The fire department said two injuries were reported following the explosion. One of the injured parties was the driver of the vehicle and the other was a bystander, Adams said.

It is unclear if the bystander was inside the garage or outside of it when the explosion happened, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the driver of the vehicle to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries such as minor burns to the face and neck area and some lacerations, Adams said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

BCFD is currently on the scene of a parking garage explosion in the 800blk of S. Caroline St. 2 injuries reported. Media should stage at S. Caroline and Lancaster St. pic.twitter.com/Lu0baOKIkl — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) July 27, 2022