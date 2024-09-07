Expert offers support and advice on navigating tragic events after Joppatowne High School shooting

HARFORD Co. -- Incidents like a school shooting are felt long after the day of the tragedy.

It can have physical and emotional effects on people of all ages.

Jennifer Rossman remembers being a student at Joppatowne High School.

"I grew up here. This is home," said Jennifer Rossman, a Joppatowne High School alumna.

When she heard of Friday's deadly shooting at her alma mater, she showed up the next day to pay her respects to the victim and those impacted.

"And it is devastating when it hits so close to home because I have actually walked these halls and I walked here every morning for school," said Rossman.

As a parent, she says she understands the mental toll tragic events can have on parents and their children.

"It's horrible. It is just gut-wrenching because I went through that," said Rossman. "You know I understand."

Cheryl Moses is the program manager of the mental health program at the Center for Hope. Moses explained to WJZ that exposure to tragic events like a school shooting, even if indirectly, is hard to process, but it's okay to talk about it.

"It is important to approach the conversation with care, honesty, and sensitivity," said Cheryl Moses, a program manager at Center for Hope.

The first step Moses said is to create a safe space and let your child know what they're feeling is normal.

"It is okay to feel sad or scared," said Moses.

Recognizing, acknowledging, and validating children's emotions are key.

"Every child is different, so be attuned to their needs and reactions. The goal is to help them feel safe, supported, and understood," said Moses.

Moses believes both kids and adults can find comfort in knowing there's someone they can lean on whether a parent, guardian, mentor, or mental health professional.

"We should lean on each other," Moses explained "This has been a tragic situation, and support from your community is key as well."

"I pray for Joppatowne," said Rossman.

You can find a list of mental health resources, specifically related to traumatic events by visiting the Center for Hope's website.