Community in shock after deadly shooting at Joppatowne High School

BALTIMORE -- Cheers welcomed students back to Joppatowne High School on Tuesday but that first day feeling of excitement wiped away Friday after a shooting inside a school bathroom.

The tragedy claimed the life of 15-year-old Warren Grant.

On Friday night a gathering was held to pray for Grant and the ripple effect his death has caused.

"My heart sank...I thought 'Oh my god'," a Joppatowne resident said.

"There was just like a bunch of kids running away from the school," a nearby neighbor recalled.

"She was traumatized, like bawling, crying," Matthew Wiggins, a parent said.

The community surrounding the school was caught in the crosshairs as law enforcement went searching for the weapon and the 16-year-old suspected shooter inside an apartment building.

"They went in there with shotguns, assault rifles, and then probably about five minutes later, the suspect was out in handcuffs," Wiggins said.

With the suspect in custody, Joppatowne Christian Church called on those seeking comfort to come to the school.

Adam Shellenbarger, a preacher at Joppatowne Christian Church and substitute teacher, led in prayer.

"To be able to lead people to remember that even though our world sometimes feels like it's so full of hate, it's still really dominated by love," Shellenbarger reminded those who participated in the gathering.

When students return to school next week Shellenbarger says he plans to be available to anyone who may need support.