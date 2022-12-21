Experience Corps tutor program, terminated in May, reinstated at Baltimore City Public Schools

BALTIMORE - Through a hard-fought battle, Intergenerational Tutoring is returning to Baltimore City Public Schools.

The Experience Corps Program was terminated in May because of budget cuts.

Experience Corps tutoring will return to four South Baltimore City Schools this February with plans to expand throughout the city within the next three years.

The program is a community-based volunteer program that empowers people more than 50 to serve as in-school tutors to help students become better readers.

"At a time where too many young people are struggling, this program provides mentorship tutoring and love to kids who badly need it," Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen said.

lt delivers critical engagement and encouragement to young people while creating opportunities for older adults to contribute to their communities.

"Now more than ever our children need to have love and support from as many trusted adults as possible," said Baba Olumiji, principal at Johnston Square Elementary School.

The program has been reactivated through community partnerships with Elev8 Baltimore and the Y of Maryland.

"This program is something that we are getting back, that we are excited to have," Olumiji said. "Why are we excited to be getting it back? Because it's going to have multiple effects on our school."

Volunteers serve as tutors to thousands of students in high-needs elementary schools across the city.

"It provides volunteer tutors with a sense of purpose and connection that comes from being deeply engaged in their community," said Mioshi Moses, Vice President of Experience Corps. "And it guides young students towards economic sustainability."

Organizations working toward the mission to ensure students born into poverty don't age into poverty.

"Support our efforts to help ensure that the children of Baltimore get a fair shot, they deserve no less," said Robin Cathy, a volunteer at Experience Corps.