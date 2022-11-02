'Excited to be here': Ravens' newest linebacker Roquan Smith practices for first time with team

BALTIMORE - The newest Ravens linebacker is now in Baltimore, and he is ready to make an immediate impact on the defense.

Roquan Smith, who will wear jersey No. 18, was acquired by the Ravens in a trade on Tuesday from the Chicago Bears.

"It's a new start, so why not a new number? I was drafted in 2019, so that's pretty sweet," Smith said.

He is a two-time All-Pro, and former first-round draft pick, who can help the Ravens' pass rush and pass coverage.

Smith practiced in Owings Mills for the first time as a Raven on Wednesday, and he could make his team debut when Baltimore travels to New Orleans Monday Night. The game will be aired locally on WJZ.

He told the media he arrived Tuesday and is ready to go.

First look at Roquan Smith's first practice as a Raven 😈 pic.twitter.com/BGynaffH6T — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 2, 2022

"It's a great group of guys," Smith said. "The guys have been very welcoming. I'm excited to be here and ready to roll."

Smith comes to the Ravens with an NFL-best 83 tackles. He also has 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and two interceptions.

He comes to a linebacker room that has former first rounder Patrick Queen, and should get back Tyus Bowser for Monday, and rookie David Ojabo soon after.

1️⃣8️⃣ for Roquan Smith ❗️ pic.twitter.com/MHG7pIvQCg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 2, 2022

Smith, who reportedly asked for a trade before the season started, said he was shocked the Bears traded him.

However, he went from a third-place team in Chicago to a first-place team in Baltimore.

"I didn't plan to, but life happens at times, and I got traded, so initially I was shocked, but I am excited to be here," Smith said. "We have a good group of guys and guys who are contending for a title, and that's what I am in the game to play for - a title."

Roquan Smith is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Roquan Smith, playing in the last year of his deal, isn’t worried about any extension talks right now #Ravens #RavensFlock @wjz pic.twitter.com/FLu3KqID15 — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) November 2, 2022

The Bears are picking up $4.8 million of the rest of his salary, while Baltimore gave up a second-round draft pick and a fifth-round draft pick.

"I came to Baltimore when I was on a visit out of college, met some of the coaches, GM, and some of the players as well," Smith said. "I knew some of the players in the past. It's a great lockerroom.