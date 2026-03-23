No charges will be filed in deadly police shooting of knife-wielding man in Essex

Charges won't be filed in a shooting that killed a knife-wielding man who attempted to punch officers during a domestic response in Baltimore County last December, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Howard Sye, 31, was shot in the stairwell outside of his apartment in Essex on Dec. 3, 2025, after he refused to drop a knife. Investigators said several officers shot Sye after she punched an officer with his other hand.

The Office of the Attorney General said the officers did not commit a crime under state law.

Police found Sye's sister inside the apartment with a stab wound.

Family questions police response

Sye's other sister told CBS New Baltimore that the officers were too aggressive in their response.

Family members said Sye suffered from mental health issues, and they were calling for police to de-escalate the situation.

"My family called the police to get help. If we'd known it was going to end like this, we'd have probably tried to take matters into our own hands, like driving my sister to the hospital or something of that nature," Tiffany Elliott said. "My sister called for help, and they failed us. They failed us. My niece has to grow up without a father. I have to grow up without a brother."

Elliott said her brother was out of his character that night.

"He was a family man, so for him to actually even stab our sister, all of us are in disbelief. Like all of us are in disbelief. This isn't the type of behavior from Howard at all," she said. "He loved his daughter—absolutely loved his daughter—absolutely loved his family."

Elliott questioned police officers' handling of the response.

"He had a knife—a knife—and you mean to tell me you guys go through all this training and your first response was to shoot him several times by several officers," Elliott asked. "That was very inhumane, and I need answers. I want to know if they are going to be held accountable for their actions."