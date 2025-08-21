Erin edges farther away from Maryland; Friday & weekend look nice

Clouds will clear as Hurricane Erin continues to drift farther offshore. Temperatures will settle into the upper 50s and 60s under a gradually clearing sky.

Hurricane Erin, while well out to sea, is still creating issues along Maryland's shoreline. Coastal flooding is expected along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay and Worcester Co. during the next few high tide cycles. At the beaches, rough surf and dangerous rip currents will persist through the weekend, with minor beach erosion possible in Ocean City and other coastal spots.

By Friday, high pressure builds in, bringing sunshine and much lower humidity. Dew points will dip into the 50s, making it feel more like early fall than late August. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s, followed by a crisp night with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Saturday will stay mostly sunny, though humidity starts to creep back up as high pressure shifts offshore. Highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s, and while most of Maryland remains dry, a shower or storm could pop up in the mountains late in the day.

Another cold front will cross the state Sunday into Monday, bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. Behind it, a large dome of Canadian high pressure will settle in, keeping Maryland dry, cooler, and less humid through much of next week. Overnight lows could fall into the 50s across the state, offering a refreshing end to August.